Haryana removes 4,222 unused power poles; 2,221 remain as December 31 deadline approaches

Haryana’s power department has removed 4,222 of the 6,443 unused electricity poles identified across the state, completing about 65.5 per cent of the exercise under a special drive.

The accelerated drive follows directions issued at a recent meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Power distribution corporations were asked to identify electricity poles that no longer serve an operational purpose, remove them and deposit the recovered material in their stores in accordance with the prescribed procedure.

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Officials said the exercise aims to clear unnecessary roadside structures, streamline the electricity distribution network and improve safety in public spaces.

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The state government has set December 31 as the deadline for removing the remaining poles standing along roadsides and in other public spaces.

Vikram Singh, managing director of the power distribution corporations, said officials had been directed to prioritise the pending work and meet the stipulated deadline.

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Data released by the power distribution corporations shows that Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) has removed 3,333 of the 3,651 poles identified in its jurisdiction, achieving a clearance rate of about 91.3 per cent, with 318 poles remaining to be removed.

In contrast, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has removed 889 of the 2,792 identified poles, or about 31.8 per cent, leaving 1,903 to be cleared.

This means DHBVN accounts for about 86 per cent of the 2,221 poles still pending removal statewide, indicating that the remaining work is heavily concentrated in southern Haryana.

Rewari emerges as major pending pocket

According to DHBVN’s circle-wise report, Rewari has the largest number of poles awaiting removal, with 1,131 pending. These include 795 poles associated with 11 kV lines and 336 associated with 33 kV lines.

In Fatehabad, 301 poles remain to be removed, including 194 associated with 11 kV lines and 107 with 33 kV lines. Narnaul has 247 pending poles, comprising 39 associated with 11 kV lines and 208 with 33 kV lines, while Bhiwani has 142, including 24 associated with 11 kV lines and 118 with 33 kV lines.

Seven 11 kV poles remain to be removed in Gurugram-1 and five in Jind. According to the corporation, the exercise has been completed in the Faridabad, Palwal, Gurugram-2 and Sirsa circles.

UHBVN nearing completion

Under UHBVN, the report lists 35 unused poles in Jhajjar, 22 in Panipat, 25 in Sonipat and 57 in Kaithal for removal. The work has been completed in the Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal and Kurukshetra circles.

The 112 poles associated with a 33 kV line in Rohtak could potentially be reused in an industrial area in the future, while eight 33 kV poles in Karnal are proposed to be utilised for low-tension line works.