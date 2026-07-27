DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana renames Ambala Cantonment Govt PG College after Acharya Raghuvir

Haryana renames Ambala Cantonment Govt PG College after Acharya Raghuvir

Move aims to honour eminent educationist and inspire students with his ideals: Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mahipal Dhanda. File.
Advertisement

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the state government has taken an important decision to honour the contributions of eminent educationists and nation-builders of the state.

Advertisement

He said Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has approved the proposal to rename the Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, as Acharya Raghuvir Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, and has directed that the necessary relaxation be granted under the existing policy for the purpose.

Advertisement

The Education Minister said Acharya Raghuvir was a distinguished educationist, linguist, eminent scholar of Sanskrit and Indian culture, and a strong advocate of Hindi as the national language.

Advertisement

He made invaluable contributions to the preservation and promotion of India’s knowledge traditions, culture and languages. Naming the college after him will inspire students to imbibe his ideals, scholarship and spirit of service to the nation.

Mahipal Dhanda said the present state government is continuously working not only to strengthen educational infrastructure but also to connect students with the lives, ideals and legacy of the country’s great personalities.

Advertisement

He said the decision would prove to be a significant step towards strengthening patriotism, cultural pride and moral values among the younger generation.

Expressing his gratitude to Saini for the decision, the Education Minister said the Haryana Government remains fully committed to promoting education and preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts