Haryana renames Ambala Cantonment Govt PG College after Acharya Raghuvir

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the state government has taken an important decision to honour the contributions of eminent educationists and nation-builders of the state.

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He said Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini has approved the proposal to rename the Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, as Acharya Raghuvir Government Post Graduate College, Ambala Cantonment, and has directed that the necessary relaxation be granted under the existing policy for the purpose.

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The Education Minister said Acharya Raghuvir was a distinguished educationist, linguist, eminent scholar of Sanskrit and Indian culture, and a strong advocate of Hindi as the national language.

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He made invaluable contributions to the preservation and promotion of India’s knowledge traditions, culture and languages. Naming the college after him will inspire students to imbibe his ideals, scholarship and spirit of service to the nation.

Mahipal Dhanda said the present state government is continuously working not only to strengthen educational infrastructure but also to connect students with the lives, ideals and legacy of the country’s great personalities.

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He said the decision would prove to be a significant step towards strengthening patriotism, cultural pride and moral values among the younger generation.

Expressing his gratitude to Saini for the decision, the Education Minister said the Haryana Government remains fully committed to promoting education and preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage.