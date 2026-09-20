Haryana reopens portal for farmers left out of Kharif 2026 registration

Giving another opportunity to farmers who could not register their crops on the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' (MFMB) portal for the current Kharif season, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has reopened registration on the portal.

The department issued a circular in this regard on Sunday for farmers who could not complete their registration by the July 31, 2026, deadline and are facing difficulties in participating in the procurement process. As per the circular, such farmers may now submit applications to their SDMs.

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The Director of the department has directed all Deputy Commissioners and Deputy Directors of Agriculture (DDAs) to ensure verification of applications submitted by farmers through the SDM offices within a maximum period of three days, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the department.

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The MFMB portal will remain open for this purpose from September 21 to September 27, 2026, providing an opportunity to eligible farmers who were unable to register earlier, said Dr Jasvinder Singh, DDA, Karnal.

The department has also asked the concerned DCs and DDAs to ensure timely and accurate verification of applications so that farmers do not face any inconvenience during the procurement exercise, the order stated.

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Giving further details about the circular, Dr Jasvinder Singh said farmers left out of the registration process would have to submit a written application to the SDM office, along with complete land particulars, including Khewat and Khasra numbers, as well as the specific area under cultivation. The SDMs will subsequently enter the application details on the portal through the designated login and ensure that all relevant land details are duly captured.

The SDMs will initiate verification of the claims within three days through the concerned revenue officials, as per the prescribed guidelines. After successful verification of a claim, the estimated production details will be generated and shared with the e-Kharid portal to facilitate the integration of eligible farmers into the procurement system and enable them to sell their produce, the order said.

The DCs will personally ensure day-to-day monitoring of the verification and data-uploading process so that there is no undue delay or inconvenience to farmers.

The Director has also directed the SDMs to ensure that no land or crop area already registered during Kharif 2026 is registered again. In cases where a particular land area has already been claimed by another farmer during the Kharif 2026 season, the same land area will be restricted from being registered again.

Farmers facing such issues will be able to raise their grievances through the designated farmer login on the portal, the order said.