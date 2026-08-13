Haryana RERA extends real estate project deadlines by 4 months over West Asia war

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has extended the completion deadline for real estate projects by four months in view of the West Asia war.

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In an order dated August 11, the Authority stated that the completion timelines of every real estate project registered with it — where the completion date, revised completion date, or extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026 — shall stand automatically extended by four months on account of the prevailing situation in West Asia.

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The order reasoned that the war in West Asia has adversely affected the global supply chain, resulting in a shortage of construction materials. It added that the situation has been treated as 'war' for the purpose of invoking the 'force majeure' clause by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, and is adversely affecting the regular development of real estate projects.

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No separate application will be required from promoters to avail of the extension.

However, the benefit of the order will be confined only to projects registered on or before July 31, 2026, with the extension granted on or before the same date.

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The RERA issued the order pursuant to an advisory from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for extension of registration of real estate projects under the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, owing to the West Asia war being treated as a 'Force Majeure' event.

A copy of the order has been sent to the Director, Town and Country Planning Department.