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Home / Haryana / Haryana reshuffles 12 officers, transfers 6 IAS and 6 HCS officials

Haryana reshuffles 12 officers, transfers 6 IAS and 6 HCS officials

Aniruddh Yadav named CEO of Global City Project

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:22 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has ordered an administrative reshuffle involving six IAS and six HCS officers, effective immediately. An order in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

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Aniruddh Yadav, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Narnaul, and Deputy CEO and Deputy Managing Director, Haryana Multi Modal Logistic Hub Project Limited, has been posted as the Additional Managing Director, HSIIDC and CEO, Global City Project, Gurugram.

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Aditi Singhania, AC (UT), Gurugram, has been posted as the new Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Ellenabad. Rahul Kanwaria, currently AC (UT), Ambala, has been appointed as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Pehowa.

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Ruhani, serving as AC (UT), Rewari, has been transferred as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Firozpur Jhirka.

Paras Bhagoria, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) in Ellenabad, has been appointed as the Joint Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Karnal.

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Suman Yadav, AC (UT), Yamunanagar, takes over as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Uchana Kalan.

Yogesh Dilhor, AC (UT), Sonepat, has been posted as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Dabwali.

Vijender Hooda, serving as the CEO of Zila Parishad and DRDA in Charkhi Dadri, has been given additional charge as the District Municipal Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri.

Ved Prakash, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) Dabwali, has been posted as the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Hisar.

Laxmi Narayan, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Firozpur Jhirka, is now appointed as Joint Director (Admn.) at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar (Nuh).

Ramit Yadav, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) at Uchana Kalan, has been appointed as the Joint Director at the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA), Gurugram.

Gurvinder Singh, serving as the Sub Divisional Officer (Civil) in Pehowa, has been transferred to the post of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Narnaul.

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