Haryana reshuffles 15 IPS/HPS officers; Navdeep Virk moved to Human Rights Commission

The Haryana government has ordered a major reshuffle of IPS and HPS officers, with immediate effect.

Navdeep Virk, a 1994-batch IPS officer serving as DG of the State Enforcement Bureau and Director, Vigilance & Security, Haryana Power Utilities, has been posted as DG, Haryana Human Rights Commission, against a vacant post.

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He has been replaced by Mata Ravi Kiran (1996), ADGP, State Vigilance & ACB, who now takes charge as ADGP, State Enforcement Bureau and Director, Vigilance & Security.

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B Satheesh Balan (2004) has been posted as IGP, Railways & Commando.

Maneesh Chaudhary (2005) has been transferred as IGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, with additional charge of IGP, Prisons.

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Simardeep Singh (2007) takes over as IGP, STF, Bhondsi, with additional charge as Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, and IGP, IRB, Bhondsi.

Hamid Akhtar (2008), awaiting posting, and promoted, has now been posted as IGP, Rohtak Range.

Dheeraj Kumar (2014) has been moved as SP, Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

Sumit Kumar (2014), serving as SP, Special Task Force, gets additional charge of Commandant, 4th BN IRB, Manesar, in addition to his present duties.

Vikrant Bhushan (2017) is now DCP, Gohana, Sonepat.

Four 2023-batch IPS officers have been posted as Additional Superintendents of Police against vacant posts. They are Divyanshi Singla (Fatehabad), Deepika Agarwal (Rewari), Harshit Goel (Panipat) and Mayank Mudgil (Hisar).

Among HPS officers, Jitender Gahlawat has been posted as DCP, Crime, Sonepat, against a vacant post.

Hitesh Yadav has been posted as DCP, Traffic, Gurugram.

The transfer orders were issued on October 10.

The Haryana Home Department on Saturday also re-designated seven HPS officers from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), with immediate effect and in their own pay scale. All seven were awaiting postings.

Sunil Kumar, DSP, Hisar, has been posted as ASP, Palwal. Ashish Chaudhary, DSP, Yamunanagar, becomes ASP, Yamunanagar. Amit Bhatiya, ACP, Gurugram, goes as ASP, Jind.

Adarshdeep Singh, DSP, Sirsa, has been posted as ASP, Sirsa. Virender Singh, ACP, Manesar (Gurugram), moves as ASP, Narnaul. All five have been placed against vacant posts.

Purnima Singh, DSP, CID (Haryana), has been posted as ASP, CID (Haryana).

Ajit Singh, ACP, Sonepat, has been posted as ASP, Karnal, against the post of Kanchi Singhal, a 2022-batch IPS officer who is on Child Care Leave.