Haryana reshuffles 28 IPS, HPS officers; IPS officer Satheesh Balan gets additional charge of Bhondsi IRB

The Haryana Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 28 police officers, including IPS and HPS cadre officers, with immediate effect.

IGP (Railways & Commando) B Satheesh Balan, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been given additional charge of IGP, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi. DCP Headquarters, Gurugram, Dr Anshu Singla, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has got additional charge of SP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi.

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Dheeraj Kumar (2014), SP, Police Headquarters, has been named AIG, Training, PHQ, with additional charge of SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

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Mohit Handa (2015), SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), has been posted as ADC to the Governor of Haryana, with additional charge of SP, Lokayukta.

The 2017-batch IPS officer Upasana, SP, CID, has been posted as SP, Jind, in place of Kuldeep Singh (2019), who moves to SP, CID, with additional charge of SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

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Among HPS officers, Noopur Bishnoi, SP Woman Safety, Police Headquarters (PHQ), has been given additional charge of AIG Welfare, PHQ.

Pooja Dabla, SP, RTC Bhondsi, is transferred as SP, SV & ACB.

Amit Beniwal moves from SV & ACB to DSP, Hisar, while Jaspal Singh, DSP Badhra, becomes ACP Ganaur, relieving Naresh Kumar of the charge.

Dinesh Kumar goes from SV & ACB to DSP, Lokayukta.

Indivar, DSP, Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, becomes ACP Gurugram; Shamsher Singh, ACP Crime Jhajjar, replaces him.

Satish Kumar Gautam, DSP, SV & ACB, is posted ACP Panchkula, relieving Aman Kumar of the additional charge.

Mahabir Singh (Nilokheri), Sanjay Kumar (Uchana) and Dharambir Singh (2nd BN Madhuban) have all been posted as DSP, SV & ACB.

Rajeev Kumar moves from Karnal to DSP, Fatehabad; Gourav Sharma from Safidon to DSP, Narnaul; Rishi Kant from Narnaul to DSP, Rohtak; and Rakesh Kumar from Rohtak to DSP, Charkhi Dadri.