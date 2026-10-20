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Home / Haryana / Haryana reshuffles 28 IPS, HPS officers; IPS officer Satheesh Balan gets additional charge of Bhondsi IRB

Haryana reshuffles 28 IPS, HPS officers; IPS officer Satheesh Balan gets additional charge of Bhondsi IRB

Among HPS officers, Noopur Bishnoi, SP Woman Safety, Police Headquarters (PHQ), has been given additional charge of AIG Welfare, PHQ

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:43 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 28 police officers, including IPS and HPS cadre officers, with immediate effect.

IGP (Railways & Commando) B Satheesh Balan, a 2004-batch IPS officer, has been given additional charge of IGP, Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi. DCP Headquarters, Gurugram, Dr Anshu Singla, a 2014-batch IPS officer, has got additional charge of SP, Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi.

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Dheeraj Kumar (2014), SP, Police Headquarters, has been named AIG, Training, PHQ, with additional charge of SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB).

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Mohit Handa (2015), SP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV & ACB), has been posted as ADC to the Governor of Haryana, with additional charge of SP, Lokayukta.

The 2017-batch IPS officer Upasana, SP, CID, has been posted as SP, Jind, in place of Kuldeep Singh (2019), who moves to SP, CID, with additional charge of SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

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Among HPS officers, Noopur Bishnoi, SP Woman Safety, Police Headquarters (PHQ), has been given additional charge of AIG Welfare, PHQ.

Pooja Dabla, SP, RTC Bhondsi, is transferred as SP, SV & ACB.

Amit Beniwal moves from SV & ACB to DSP, Hisar, while Jaspal Singh, DSP Badhra, becomes ACP Ganaur, relieving Naresh Kumar of the charge.

Dinesh Kumar goes from SV & ACB to DSP, Lokayukta.

Indivar, DSP, Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram, becomes ACP Gurugram; Shamsher Singh, ACP Crime Jhajjar, replaces him.

Satish Kumar Gautam, DSP, SV & ACB, is posted ACP Panchkula, relieving Aman Kumar of the additional charge.

Mahabir Singh (Nilokheri), Sanjay Kumar (Uchana) and Dharambir Singh (2nd BN Madhuban) have all been posted as DSP, SV & ACB.

Rajeev Kumar moves from Karnal to DSP, Fatehabad; Gourav Sharma from Safidon to DSP, Narnaul; Rishi Kant from Narnaul to DSP, Rohtak; and Rakesh Kumar from Rohtak to DSP, Charkhi Dadri.

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