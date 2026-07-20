Haryana revises ex-Agniveer reservation norms, specifies category-wise break-up of existing 20% quota

The Haryana Government has revised the implementation of its existing reservation policy for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment by specifying the category-wise distribution of the 20 per cent reservation available for select government posts.

Advertisement

Chief Secretry Anurag Rastogi has issued revised instructions, partially modifying the government’s earlier order dated August 20, 2025, relating to reservation for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment.

Advertisement

The fresh instructions have been circulated to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors of Boards and Corporations, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Registrars of all state universities for compliance.

Advertisement

Under the revised provisions, the overall 20 per cent reservation remains unchanged, but the government has now notified its category-wise distribution for direct recruitment to the posts of Forest Guard in the Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department, Prison Warder in the Prisons Department and Mining Guard in the Department of Mines and Geology.

As per the revised breakup, 2 per cent of the reservation has been earmarked for Deprived Scheduled Castes (DSC), 2 per cent for Other Scheduled Castes (OSC), 3 per cent for Backward Class-A (BC-A), 2 per cent for Backward Class-B (BC-B), 2 per cent for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and the remaining 9 per cent for the Unreserved category, taking the total reservation for ex-Agniveers to 20 per cent.

Advertisement

The notification also prescribes separate roster points for each category to ensure uniform implementation of the reservation policy during recruitment. The Human Resources Department has directed all concerned authorities to bring the revised instructions to the notice of all stakeholders and ensure compliance in letter and spirit.