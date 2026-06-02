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Home / Haryana / Haryana revises PG policy for in-service government doctors

Haryana revises PG policy for in-service government doctors

In-service doctors who obtain postgraduate degrees in clinical specialties while in government service will no longer be required to execute a medical education bond and will continue serving in their parent departments

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:09 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Haryana has revised its policy for in-service doctors pursuing postgraduate medical education to address faculty shortages in government medical colleges and ensure the availability of specialist doctors in hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

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Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare in the Medical Education and Research Department, Sumita Misra, said under the amended policy issued by the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), in-service doctors who obtain postgraduate degrees in clinical specialties while in government service will no longer be required to execute a medical education bond and will continue serving in their parent departments.

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The decision is expected to strengthen specialist healthcare delivery across Haryana, an official statement said.

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The amendment modifies provisions of the government's 2022 policy relating to incentivising in-service doctors for pursuing postgraduate studies under the reservation quota available in Haryana's medical colleges, it said.

According to the revised policy, in-service doctors who complete postgraduate courses in pre-clinical and para-clinical disciplines by availing reservation benefits in state medical colleges will be required to serve for three years in medical education institutions functioning under the DMER.

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After completing the mandatory tenure, these doctors will be given the option of permanent absorption in the Medical Education and Research Department, creating a dedicated pathway for developing teaching faculty in government medical colleges.

The move comes at a time when Haryana has rapidly expanded its medical education infrastructure with the establishment of new government medical colleges, increasing the demand for qualified teachers in subjects such as Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry, Pharmacology, Pathology and Microbiology.

The notable aspect of the policy is the exemption granted to doctors pursuing postgraduate studies in clinical branches. Such doctors, along with Haryana Civil Dental Service (HCDS) officers, will not be required to furnish a Medical Education Bond and will continue their services in their respective parent departments after completing their higher studies.

The decision is expected to help government hospitals retain specialist manpower and ensure that public healthcare institutions do not face shortages of trained clinicians.

Misra said the revised framework seeks to strike a balance between two critical requirements -- meeting the growing demand for qualified faculty in medical colleges and maintaining specialist medical services in hospitals.

By directing non-clinical postgraduates towards teaching institutions while allowing clinical specialists to remain in healthcare services, the government hopes to strengthen both medical education and patient care simultaneously.

The policy revision assumes importance as Haryana continues to invest heavily in expanding its medical education network.

Several new government medical colleges have been established in recent years, creating an urgent requirement for trained faculty members to meet National Medical Commission norms and improve the quality of medical education.

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