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Home / Haryana / Haryana rice millers suspend strike after CM Nayab Saini’s assurance

Haryana rice millers suspend strike after CM Nayab Saini’s assurance

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:55 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Rice millers of Haryana have temporarily suspended their indefinite strike after an assurance from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini that he would take up their concerns with the Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi.

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The millers have been demanding acceptance of pending custom-milled rice (CMR) by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) or state procurement agencies, along with clearance of their outstanding dues, including bank guarantees.

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The decision came after a meeting of around 40 minutes between a delegation of the millers and the CM at his residence in Chandigarh late Thursday night.

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The meeting was held in the presence of Gharaunda MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan. The millers apprised the CM of their issues.

“We have been assured by the CM to take up our issues with the Union government, so we have temporarily suspended our indefinite strike,” said Saurabh Gupta, president of Karnal Rice Millers and Dealers Association.

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“During the meeting, we highlighted that CMR worth around Rs 2,800 crore remains pending for delivery across Haryana. Directorate of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has already extended the deadline for delivery of CMR to FCI up to September 30, 2026, but FCI officials have been restricted from accepting further stocks,” he added.

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