Haryana rights panel orders inquiry into 'third-degree torture' of protesters at Faridabad police station

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the alleged “third-degree torture” of protesters at Kotwali police station in Faridabad. The protesters had blocked the road outside Fortis Hospital on March 17.

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Complainant Manish Bhatia appeared before the Commission and alleged that he had been falsely implicated by the police in the case involving the blocking of the road outside the hospital in Faridabad.

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He submitted that he raised his voice regarding a suspected attempt at the kidnapping of a girl patient at the Fortis Hospital, and was called there for assistance. He alleged that the police officials with a malafide intention subjected him to brutal physical assault and took him to the Police Station, Kotwali, where he, along with other persons, was subjected to third-degree torture.

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He further alleged that the woman who tried to handle the girl patient was let free and no action was taken against her.

On the other hand, a police report, dated April 2, filed before the Commission stated that on March 17, approximately 60-70 persons unlawfully entered the premises of Fortis Hospital, Faridabad. It was further reported that the accused blocked the public road by parking two vehicles in the middle, thereby causing obstruction and inconvenience to the general public.

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An FIR dated March 18 was registered under Sections 190 (for being a member of an unlawful assembly), 191 (2) (for rioting), 191(3) (for rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon), 126 (for wrongful restraint), 221 (for obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 285 (for obstruction in public way ), 121 (1) (for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 238 (for causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station, Kotwali, Faridabad, against Manish Bhatia and others.

The Commission was further told that Bhatia, Aman, Jainish Ratra, and Sunit were arrested after evidence was found against them, and the vehicle used in the offence was recovered, while the recovery of the second vehicle was pending.

Efforts were being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons, the Commission was informed.

Kotwali SHO denied the allegations of torture of protesters and submitted that the entire incident was captured in CCTV footage.

On the other hand, complainant Manish Bhatia also claimed that he possessed CCTV footage too, which reflected the true sequence of events.

While calling for the CCTV footage, Member of the Commission, Deep Bhatia, ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. He directed the Director of Investigation of the Commission to depute a senior police officer to inquire into the allegations made.