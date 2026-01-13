Haryana rights panel raps Hansi authorities for slack probe into sewer deaths

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has pulled up civic and police authorities for what it termed a “lackadaisical approach” in probing the deaths of two persons who died after entering a septic tank in Hansi on October 20 last year.

Taking serious note of the delay, the Commission summoned the Investigating Officer and the DSP (Crime), Hansi, directing them to appear personally before it on January 15 along with the entire original record of the case.

After examining the action taken report (ATR) submitted by the Hansi SP, the Commission, comprising chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, observed that the investigation had not progressed at the expected pace and that accountability was yet to be fixed.

“The report is conspicuously silent on fixation of responsibility, despite the District Attorney having opined that a cognisable offence is prima facie made out. Such laxity reflects an apathetic approach of the investigating agency in a matter involving loss of human lives and serious violation of human rights,” the Commission said.

The HHRC further noted that the investigation had not proceeded in the desired manner, particularly in identifying the responsible persons and fixing accountability. Taking a stern view, it observed, “Such inhuman incidents are not only a violation of law but also a grave assault on human rights,” adding that the matter would not be allowed to be brushed aside unless accountability of the culprits was firmly fixed.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in Safai Karamchari Andolan vs Union of India, the Commission expressed concern that incidents of manual entry into sewers without safety equipment continue to occur despite clear directions. The apex court has mandatorily directed payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of deceased workers in such cases.

The Commission directed the Hisar Deputy Commissioner to submit a detailed report within six weeks on the relief and compensation paid or sanctioned to the families of the deceased workers, any interim assistance provided, and the proposed rehabilitation measures for the dependents.

It also directed the Hansi Municipal Council — or, if the area falls outside municipal limits, the Gram Panchayat of village Rampura in Hansi tehsil through its sarpanch — to submit a report within six weeks detailing the circumstances of the incident, licensing and inspection of the hotel premises, and violations, if any, of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.