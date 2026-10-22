Haryana: Rights panel seeks report on NIT suicides

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report regarding the suicides and attempt to suicide cases at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra.

As per the information, the All India Students Union had approached the commission after four suicides were reported at the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra earlier this year. Following the complaint, the NHRC has sought an action-taken report from the NIT director and the SP, Kurukshetra, within two weeks.

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AISU legal cell national general secretary Manish Kumar Nathauri said the union had approached the NHRC in April this year over concerns about the prevailing environment within educational institutions, including issues related to mental health support.

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“The union had requested the NHRC for an independent and transparent inquiry into the matter to ensure that justice is delivered without bias or delay. We had also requested the NHRC to examine all possible factors contributing to the incidents. Following our request, the NHRC on Wednesday has issued directions to the director of NIT Kurukshetra and SP Kurukshetra to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks”, he said.