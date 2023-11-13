Haryana Roadways bus driver dies after being attacked in Ambala

Ambala, November 13
A Haryana Roadways bus driver died after he was attacked by unknown assailants in Ambala last night, police said on Monday.
The deceased has been identified as Rajveer (51), a resident of Sonepat. He was posted at Ambala Cantonment Bus Stand.
After being attacked, he was brought to the Civil Hospital of Ambala Cantonment in a critical condition, from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment, police said.
According to police, Rajveer was on parking duty last night. Around 2 am, an argument broke out between Rajveer and 4-5 occupants of an SUV.
During this, the assailants attacked him with sharp weapons and fled from the spot, police said.
