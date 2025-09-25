Haryana roadways bus runs over bike in Delhi, 2 dead

Two men died after their motorcycle was run over by a Haryana roadways bus in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Thursday morning, police said.

Advertisement

According to police, the accident took place at around 7.25 am near Sanjay Akhada on Outer Ring Road when a bus hit a bike.

The impact caused the motorcycle to skid, and the bus crushed the heads of both riders — Narela residents Savi (19), and Karan (28) — leaving them dead on the spot, a senior police officer said.

Advertisement

The police said the riders were on their Kashmere Gate ISBT from Burari when the accident occurred.

"The bus driver, identified as Rohtak resident Narendra (49), was apprehended from the spot. A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station," the officer added.

Advertisement

The officer further said that a team shifted the bodies for post-mortem, and further proceedings are underway.

Savi worked in a slipper manufacturing factory at Narela Industrial Area, while Karan was employed at the laundry section of a hospital in Greater Noida, they said.

Narendra, the accused driver, has been working with Haryana roadways on a contractual basis since 2018.

During questioning, he revealed that he had previously been involved in a fatal accident case in Haryana's Narnaul, following which his driving licence had been deposited with authorities.

The police said verification of these claims is in progress.

The incident led to a brief disruption in traffic movement on Outer Ring Road during morning peak hours, but normal flow was restored after the damaged motorcycle and bus were removed from the carriageway.

The police said the families of the deceased have been informed, and further investigation is underway.