Haryana Roadways employees protest near Anil Vij’s residence in Ambala Cantonment

A large number of employees of Haryana Roadways under the banner of Karmchari Sanjha Morcha on Saturday held a demonstration to press for their demands near the residence of Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij in Ambala Cantonment.

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The employees gathered near the bus stand in Ambala Cantonment, took out a march and reached outside Shastri Colony to hold a demonstration. During the protest, the employees raised slogans against the government. Their demands included filling up the vacant posts, allowances, bonus, adding more buses in the roadways fleet, and a hike in grade pay.

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To maintain the law and order situation, police force was deployed and barricades were also installed. However, the employees managed to remove the barricades and kept raising slogans.

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Later, the minister reached among the agitating employees to receive their memorandum. During the interaction, Vij assured the employees that a meeting would be convened within the next 15 days regarding their demands so that they could be discussed.

Following the minister’s assurance, the protesting employees ended their protest.

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Satbir Singh, member of Karamchari Sanja Morcha, said, “The employees held a demonstration and submitted a memorandum to the minister. If the demands are not accepted, the employees will hold a one-day Chakka Jaam on September 5 in Haryana.”

Jagbir Lathar, another member of the morcha, said, “The roadways department is facing an acute shortage of staff, but the government hasn’t been paying any attention. Various other demands are also pending. The government should accept and fulfill the demands; otherwise, the employees will be forced to take a strict decision.”

Minister Anil Vij said that he did not know how many unions the employees had, but he had earlier called all the unions and heard everyone’s concerns. In the same way, he would now also hear the concerns of the employees who were protesting today. A meeting would be called within the next 15 days regarding their demands so that they could be discussed.