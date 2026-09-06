Haryana Roadways launches AC electric bus service on Yamunanagar-Gumthala route

The Haryana Roadways has launched an air-conditioned electric bus service on the Yamunanagar-Gumthala route in Yamunanagar district, responding to local demand for an air-conditioned bus.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana’s son and BJP leader Nepal Rana and General Manager of Yamunanagar depot of Haryana Roadways Sanjay Rawal flagged off the bus.

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Rawal said one of the 20 electric air-conditioned buses received by the Yamunanagar depot of the Haryana Roadways was operated on the Gumthala-Yamunanagar route. “This fully air-conditioned bus not only provides a comfortable ride for passengers, but also represents an important step towards environmental protection,” said Rawal.

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Nepal Rana emphasised that the government was continuously working to provide better transportation facilities to the public and develop the region.

He said the new electric bus service would greatly facilitate residents, especially daily commuters. “The passengers in Gumthala and surrounding rural areas are delighted with the launch of the new bus service,” said Nepal Rana. The passengers welcomed this initiative by the government and the Haryana Roadways, calling it a beneficial step for the region.

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Sarpanch of Gumthala village Dr Shubham Saluja; Praveen Kumar; Hukam Chand; Ajay Rana and others were present on the occasion.