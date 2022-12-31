Haryana Roadways staff to be feted for helping Rishab Pant

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 30

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma today announced that the Haryana Roadways (HR) driver and conductor, who rushed to help cricketer Rishabh Pant, would be honoured. He said driver Sushil Singh and conductor Paramjit of the bus, coming from Panipat depot and headed towards Haridwar, stopped to help the cricketer come out of the car, which caught fire soon after the accident.

He said the staff did not know the victim was a well-known cricketer. They did whatever the situation demanded on humanitarian grounds, and informed the police about the incident. An ambulance service was called for, which rushed him to hospital, and saved his life. The staff deserved to be honoured for good deed while on duty,” added Sharma. sIt is reported that Pant was headed towards Roorkee from Dehradun when his car met with an accident.