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Home / Haryana / Haryana Roadways to get 500 new buses

Haryana Roadways to get 500 new buses

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has approved nine proposals involving transport, road infrastructure, healthcare and education projects at meetings of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) here.

The decisions include the addition of 500 new buses and 24 trucks to the Haryana Roadways fleet and three traffic infrastructure projects in Gurugram. The government also saved approximately Rs 11.96 crore through negotiations with bidders.

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The Chief Minister approved the purchase of 500 fully built, non-AC diesel buses conforming to BS-VI emission standards. The purchase of 24 diesel-engine trucks and Diesel Exhaust Fluid for Roadways depots and sub-depots was also cleared.

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To ease traffic congestion in Gurugram, three projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) were approved. These include flyovers at the Sector 45-46/51-52 and Sector 85-86/89-90 intersections, and an underpass at the Sector 27-29/43-44 intersection near the Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

The committee also approved furniture procurement for the under-construction Sant Shiromani Sri Dhanna Bhagat Ji Government Medical College at Haibatpur village in Jind district.

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Other projects cleared include completion of 1,300 sq ft Type-II (G+6) residential quarters for teachers at the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, and construction of a railway overbridge parallel to the existing one on the Dahar-GT Road-NH-709 route in Panipat district.

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