Haryana Roadways to launch mobile app for passenger convenience within a month

The Haryana Roadways plans to launch a mobile app for passenger convenience within the next month. The department will also recruit around 700 conductors and purchase 500 electric buses for the state.

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Transport Minister Anil Vij disclosed this while chairing a review meeting with officers in Chandigarh today. Transport Department Commissioner and Secretary Atul Kumar was also present at the meeting.

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Mobile app to offer live bus tracking, passenger services

Transport Department officials gave a presentation on the mobile application being developed for Haryana Roadways. After reviewing the app, Vij directed the officers to incorporate all necessary modules for passenger convenience.

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He said the app should provide information on the expected arrival of a bus at a designated bus stand or stop, details of bus stoppages at unauthorised locations and other essential passenger services. He also directed that the app be made available in Hindi, English and Punjabi.

Vij instructed the officers to make the app available on both Android and iOS platforms. Passengers will be able to track the live location of buses, helping them plan their journeys more effectively.

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The app will also provide fare information between different destinations and facilities such as digital QR codes/cards for passengers travelling under various schemes. Vij directed officers to make the required modifications and conduct a trial of the app at the earliest.

Digital display boards at all bus stands

The Transport Minister directed that bus timetables and destination information be displayed on digital display boards at all bus stands across the state to help passengers plan their journeys.

He also directed that the arrival and departure timings of every bus at bus stands be recorded at the control centre. He said that if a driver failed to take a bus to its designated bus stand, the system should automatically initiate a process to establish accountability.

GPS systems will be installed in all buses operating under Haryana Roadways to make monitoring and operations more effective.

Focus on quality food at bus stands

The meeting also discussed measures to prevent the sale of adulterated and substandard food at bus stands.

Vij directed officers to explore the possibility of establishing a new corporation under the Transport Department on the lines of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), so that passengers could be provided clean and quality food at fixed and reasonable prices.