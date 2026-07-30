Haryana rolls out massive Independence month campaign; Free tricolours for BPL families

Haryana is set to launch one of its biggest public outreach campaigns ahead of Independence Day.

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The State Government plans free distribution of national flags to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, Tiranga sale counters for other citizens, patriotic concerts, bike and cycle rallies, exhibitions, tricolour illumination of public buildings, digital campaigns and community participation programmes across all districts, blocks and gram panchayats.

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Reviewing the statewide preparations on Thursday, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners and Department Heads to ensure time-bound implementation of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign-2026’ and ‘Partition Horror Remembrance Day-2026’.

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This will be done through coordinated action involving government departments, educational institutions, urban and rural local bodies, police, civil society organisations, and community groups.

Commissioner & Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal informed that the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign’, from August 9 to 17, will commemorate 150 years of “Vande Mataram” and aims to strengthen citizens’ emotional connection with the national flag through a whole-of-government approach.

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The campaign includes a state-level launch with a Vande Mataram-themed patriotic Tiranga concert, Tiranga and Vande Mataram exhibitions, Tiranga processions, bike, cycle, and e-bike rallies, “Selfie with Tiranga” digital activities, tricolour illumination of government buildings and major public places, large tricolour rangoli displays, patriotic cultural programmes, and extensive public awareness campaigns.

Physical programmes will also include mass singing of the official version of “Vande Mataram” in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages & Culture, K. Makarand Pandurang, said to maximise public participation, the State Government will distribute national flags free to BPL families through the Fair Price Shop network.

For other citizens, Flag Code-compliant National Flags will be available at reasonable prices through temporary Tiranga sale counters established by Self-Help Groups and local vendors. Deputy Commissioners have been directed to identify suitable locations for these counters and ensure uninterrupted flag availability across their districts.

As part of the campaign, Tiranga and Vande Mataram exhibitions will be organised at the State level and across districts, blocks, gram panchayats, schools, colleges, universities, shopping malls, railway stations, and city parks. Students and volunteers will conduct guided walkthroughs.

Resident Welfare Associations, NGOs, and educational institutions will be encouraged to extend the campaign beyond campuses to maximise community participation.

The campaign also includes establishing Tiranga Selfie Points across urban centres and encouraging citizens to upload their photographs to the Har Ghar Tiranga portal.

Deputy Commissioners will promote the campaign through official social media platforms, and government websites will prominently display the campaign link to increase digital participation.

Government buildings, hospitals, schools, bridges, dams, and other public infrastructure will be illuminated in tricolour. Markets, bus stands, airports, railway stations, major roads, and prominent roundabouts may also be decorated to maximise public visibility.

District administrations will organise large tricolour rangoli installations on patriotic and Vande Mataram themes at prominent locations with participation from local artists, educational institutions, and government departments.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed preparations for Partition Horror Remembrance Day, to be observed across Haryana on August 14.

The observance will include a State-level programme at the Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula; district-level commemorative events; exhibitions; documentary screenings; theatrical performances based on an approved Ministry of Culture script; interactions with families affected by Partition; educational outreach programmes; and participation by school and college students.