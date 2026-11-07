Haryana rolls out natural farming push, announces subsidies, certification and market support

Haryana has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to promote natural and organic farming, offering direct financial incentives, certification support and dedicated marketing infrastructure as part of a broader strategy to boost farmers’ incomes while reducing dependence on chemical agriculture.

The initiative follows Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s budget announcement aimed at expanding natural farming across the state.

The farmers registered on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal would receive up to 80 per cent subsidy on organic manure. To encourage wider availability of organic inputs, the government has also relaxed licensing requirements for vendors selling smaller organic fertiliser packs of up to 5 kg.

In another major incentive, farmers adopting natural or organic farming will receive a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre annually for five years. The state has made certification mandatory for availing benefits and plans to simplify the process by authorising the Haryana State Seed Certification Agency (HSSCA) to undertake certification work within the state.

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The government has plan to earmark around 800 acres of Agriculture Department land for natural and organic cultivation. The land will be leased to farmers willing to practise natural or organic farming for at least 10 years, creating what officials describe as a long-term foundation for sustainable agriculture.

Separately, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has been taking meetings to create a coordinated framework for certification, procurement and marketing of natural and organic produce.

He has directed the departments to identify at least five high-potential crops suitable for natural farming and prepare a comprehensive action plan covering production, certification and marketing.

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“Turmeric, red chilli and ginger are among the crops under consideration.

A district-wise data is being compiled on farmers who have already been engaged in natural and organic farming, including the area under cultivation, certification status and marketable surplus, to identify production clusters and marketing opportunities”, said an official.

It is learnt that to strengthen market access for organic producers, the farmers practising natural and organic farming in districts such as Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Charkhi Dadri and Narnaul will be provided dedicated space in mandis to sell their produce.

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Modern testing laboratories will be established in these markets to facilitate quality certification and establish consumer confidence.

Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has been tasked with exploring procurement and marketing channels to ensure better returns for growers, while efforts are underway to secure Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) accreditation for testing and certification, enabling Haryana’s organic products to access wider national and international markets.

To promote awareness, the government will constitute “Prakriti Shree Anna Prerak Kisan Committees” in every district. These committees will work directly with farmers to encourage the adoption of natural farming practices and serve as grassroots ambassadors of the programme.

Officials say the programme seeks to combine environmental goals with higher farm incomes by building an ecosystem that covers cultivation, certification, procurement and marketing under a single framework.

Government's initiatives