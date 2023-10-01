Haryana rolls out new online transfer policy for college teachers

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 1

The BJP-JJP government has rolled out the new Online Transfer Policy for the government college teachers under which the assistant and associate professors having good results and research publications will have an edge over their counterparts.

Under the amended policy, a teacher falling in the “performance category” can get a maximum of 23 points out of a total of 100 marks. The length of service in this category accounted for 10 marks while the teacher’s results in the university examinations in the last three years will get him/her 9 marks. The research papers in the peer-reviewed and UGC-listed journals will fetch him/her additional 4 marks.

Meanwhile, the age of the teachers will be the first and deciding parameter on their claim against vacancy as it would have a weightage of a maximum of 57 marks out of a total of 100 marks.

The parameters under the “special category” will carry a maximum of 20 points. The teachers can avail 20 marks under such criteria as being a widow, widower, divorced, specially-abled and parents of the differently-abled children. Besides, “couple cases” will also be considered under the “special category”.

Higher Education Minister Mool Chand Sharma, told The Tribune that the state government had come out with a transparent online transfer policy with an aim of providing a level-playing field to all teachers to work in different parts of the state.

“The college teachers joining the department on repatriation from the Chandigarh Administration, other states and other state government departments where they were on deputation, will be posted in any government college having workload or vacancy. However, these teachers will compulsorily participate in the next transfer drive irrespective of the length of their tenure in the colleges where they were posted upon repatriation from deputation,” the policy said.

The policy made it clear that the college teachers would not bring in any outside influence. “If such an influence from whichever source supporting the cause of the college teacher is received, the request of the college teachers for transfer will not considered,” the policy said, adding that disciplinary action could be initiated against such teachers.

The policy will be applicable on college teachers posted in the subjects having sanctioned strength of 80 or more. The college teachers belonging to the Haryana cadre can be posted anywhere in the state under the policy.

Talking points

Age to be deciding factor for online transfer of teachers

Good results, research publications, length of service; other criteria for transfer

Teachers returning from deputation to be posted in colleges having workloads or vacancies

Government college teachers liable to be transferred anywhere in the state

#BJP