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Home / Haryana / Haryana rolls out regularisation policy for unauthorised industrial colonies: Who gets relief?

Haryana rolls out regularisation policy for unauthorised industrial colonies: Who gets relief?

Policy also introduces concept of an 'authorised person' who can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments within a colony

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department (TCPD) has issued a policy framework for the regularisation of industrial colonies, providing major relief to thousands of industrial establishments operating in unauthorised industrial clusters across the state.

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Under the policy, an industrial colony will be eligible for regularisation if it is spread over a minimum contiguous area of 10 acres, comprises at least 50 units, and the units were constructed before October 3, 2025.

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The new policy framework, issued on July 17, also introduces the concept of an “authorised person”, who can apply on behalf of entrepreneurs and industrial establishments located within an industrial colony.

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The authorised person will be required to submit the application through an online portal along with layout plans, survey maps, ownership records, proof of production, lease documents, where applicable, and statutory clearances such as consent from the Pollution Control Board, fire NOC and factory licence, if available.

The application will then be forwarded to the Director of Industries for preliminary scrutiny. If the documents are found to be in order, the application will be accepted and the applicant will be advised to submit the documents in hard copy to the District Level Scrutiny Committee.

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If deficiencies are found, the application will be rejected with directions to rectify the shortcomings and resubmit it through the online portal, following the same procedure for preliminary scrutiny.

Haryana had enacted the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Act, 2021 to provide essential civic amenities and infrastructure in deficient areas outside municipal limits and improve the living conditions of residents. To implement the Act, the state government notified a policy on July 19, 2022.

Subsequently, instructions issued on April 6, 2023, relaxed certain provisions of the policy to address implementation-related hardships. However, those instructions did not apply to industrial colonies.

In line with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's announcement in the State Budget 2025, the government decided to extend similar attention to unauthorised industrial establishments to facilitate the provision of basic civic amenities and infrastructure.

Accordingly, amendments were introduced through the Haryana Management of Civic Amenities and Infrastructure Deficient Areas Outside Municipal Area (Special Provisions) Amendment Act, 2025, which was notified on October 3, 2025.

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