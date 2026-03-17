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Home / Haryana / Haryana RS polls: Congress workers celebrate victory, call for action against MLAs involved in cross-voting

Haryana RS polls: Congress workers celebrate victory, call for action against MLAs involved in cross-voting

Congress would take firm action against anyone who betrayed its mandate, says Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 04:58 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Haryana Congress workers celebrating the party’s victory in Rajya Sabha polls in Karnal on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Congress workers and leaders on Tuesday celebrated the victory of the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate, Kamarvir Boudh, an SC leader, in elections held on Monday. Party supporters marked the occasion with sweets and dancing to drum beats, calling the result a major political win.

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Amid the celebrations, party workers also demanded strict action against those allegedly involved in cross-voting during the election. They raised the demand in front of Haryana Congress President Rao Narendra Singh, who had a brief stay in Karnal city on Tuesday afternoon.

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The state President said the party would take firm action against anyone who betrayed its mandate. “Whosoever has acted against the party will face strict consequences,” he asserted when asked by media persons.

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Singh also credited the party’s national leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for fielding a candidate from a humble background. He alleged that the ruling BJP attempted to influence the election through money power, intimidation, and pressure tactics, but the BJP leadership’s aim could not be fulfilled.

He thanked senior party leaders and legislators for their support, and said that the leadership remained closely involved throughout the election process.

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District Congress President (Urban) Parag Gaba termed the outcome a “victory of democracy” but also raised concerns over alleged delays in vote counting and misuse of power. Other leaders, including Rajesh Chaudhary, echoed the demand for action against those responsible for cross-voting.

Several workers said irrespective of their stature, leaders found guilty of betraying the party should face disciplinary action, including expulsion.

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