Haryana: Sampat Singh accuses Congress, BJP of ignoring public concerns

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress and the BJP, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader and former minister Sampat Singh alleged that both parties were pursuing politics for their own interests rather than addressing people’s concerns.

Interacting with mediapersons in the city, he claimed that both parties had been involved in wrongdoing and asserted that the public was now looking for an alternative.

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Referring to the birth anniversary celebrations of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, Singh said the large turnout at the event reflected the mood of the people. According to him, the participation indicated public support for the INLD and the legacy of Devi Lal.

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Commenting on the ongoing paddy procurement season, Singh criticised the government for what he described as inadequate arrangements for farmers. He alleged that the authorities had failed to ensure smooth procurement, resulting in hardships for crop growers.

He also accused the government of indulging in caste-based politics and creating divisions among people instead of resolving their problems.

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On the controversy surrounding allegations of “vote chori”, the role of the Election Commission and the functioning of the Chief Election Commissioner, Singh alleged that the electoral process had been handled improperly. He compared the situation to North Korea and criticised those supporting the system.

Targeting former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, he alleged that Hooda had become the leader of a “gang”. Singh further claimed that Hooda’s leadership had contributed to the Congress losing seats. He alleged that irregularities in ticket distribution had benefited the BJP and that the fielding of Independent candidates had subsequently helped the saffron party.

Singh said voters had backed the Congress in previous elections as an alternative, but claimed that the political situation was now changing. “Today, the INLD is emerging as an alternative, and the people are with us,” he said.