Haryana sanitation strike ends, but 700 workers await rejoining: Union

A day after ending the strike, Haryana Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh has alleged that sanitation workers are being denied rejoining their duties in several municipalities, including Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Shahbad, Pehowa, Fatehabad and Sirsa. The affected workers include those who faced cases, suspension or dismissal during the strike.

It further claimed that employees engaged through door-to-door garbage collection and other contractual arrangements are also allegedly being prevented from rejoining duty.

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The union has now urged the state government to ensure that all municipal and fire department employees are allowed to resume duty by Monday, warning that failure to do so could force the union to take “tough decisions”.

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“Following an agreement with the state government on our demands on September 11, employees across the state returned to work. However, around 700 workers are still being denied rejoining, causing resentment among employees. We appeal to Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and ULB Minister Vipul Goel to intervene and ensure that all employees are allowed to rejoin without discrimination by Monday,” said Naresh Shastri, state president of the union, at a state-level convention in Rohtak on Sunday.

He warned that if all employees are not allowed to resume duty without discrimination by Monday, the Sangh would be forced to take a tough decision, including going on strike. The responsibility for any such action would lie with the concerned officials, contractors and the state government, he added.

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Sharsti pointed out that the state government had agreed to around 16 demands and issues during talks on September 11. “We urge the government to implement all agreed decisions within the stipulated time frame, otherwise any unnecessary delay could lead to renewed protests and disruption of sanitation services across the state,” he added.

Shastri further said the employees’ struggle would continue until a regularisation policy is framed, the contractual system is abolished and all agreed demands are implemented.

The meeting also unanimously decided to hold employee conventions across all cities in the state from September 22. The conventions will brief employees on the details of the September 11 agreement and prepare them for the next phase of the movement to press for implementation of their demands.