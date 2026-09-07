Haryana sanitation strike: Govt dismisses 32 workers as garbage crisis deepens

The Haryana government has cracked down on striking sanitation workers, dismissing 32 employees as their statewide agitation entered day 33 on Monday.

Most of those dismissed are office-bearers of the sanitation workers’ union and were recently booked in criminal cases for allegedly obstructing garbage-lifting operations.

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The action came after the Urban Local Bodies Department gave striking workers a deadline of September 5 to return to duty, warning that those who failed to do so would face legal and disciplinary action.

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“The dismissal orders were issued on Monday. The workers were given time till Saturday. Sunday was a holiday, so the orders were issued on September 7,” a senior Urban Local Bodies Department official said.

Haryana sanitation workers’ strike leaves cities grappling with garbage

The strike, which began on August 6, involves 13,091 sanitation workers employed on Palika Rolls, who are contractual workers. They have been joined in support by 3,418 regular sanitation workers, severely disrupting garbage collection across Haryana.

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With sanitation staff off duty, heaps of municipal waste have accumulated along roads in cities across the state, putting pressure on civic authorities to restore garbage-lifting services.

The government currently relies on 16,657 outsourced workers for garbage-lifting operations in the state.

Regularisation remains the key sticking point

The Haryana government maintains that it has accepted 12 of the sanitation workers’ 13 demands. These include benefits such as LTC, minimum wages, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), risk allowance, compassionate assistance and accident insurance.

The government has also agreed to provisions for the promotion of sanitation workers and sewer men to clerical posts.

However, regularisation of contractual sanitation workers remains the major point of disagreement. The government has opposed the demand, citing legal implications.

Govt offers benefits under Contractual Employees Act

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Saturday said sanitation workers on the Palika Roll currently receive Rs 20,590 per month and offered to bring them under the Contractual Employees Act, 2024.

According to the CM, the move would provide benefits nearly equivalent to those available to regular employees, including job tenure up to the age of 60, a Rs 2,000 monthly risk allowance, and an additional 15 per cent over the remuneration prescribed under the Act.

The proposed framework would also provide annual Dearness Allowance, death-cum-gratuity, maternity leave, ex-gratia financial assistance and formal appointment.

The government has further announced that sanitation workers who have served on the Palika Roll for more than 10 years would receive a monthly payment of Rs 25,560.

Workers refuse to back down, extend strike till September 9

Despite the government's warning of suspension and dismissal, the agitation has continued. The workers have now extended their strike till September 9.

“We will continue our protest until the government regularises contractual employees. Job security is not acceptable to us,” said Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Haryana.

The standoff now puts the focus squarely on the government's next move as mounting garbage piles and continued disruption of civic services intensify pressure for a resolution.