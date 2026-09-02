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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Sanitation strike triggers war of words in Assembly

Haryana: Sanitation strike triggers war of words in Assembly

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Ministers Krishan Bedi and Gaurav Gautam during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh. RAVI KUMAR
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The sanitation workers’ strike sparked a storm in the Assembly today, with the Congress demanding a discussion on the issue and Social Justice Minister Krishan Bedi accusing the Opposition of “defaming” the Valmiki community.

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On the third day of the monsoon session, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan rejected the Congress’ adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the strike. Before the motion was taken up, however, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel made a statement on the government’s efforts to resolve the issue, drawing strong objections from Congress MLAs.

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Goel said 12 of the 13 demands of the sanitation workers had been accepted, while legal advice was being sought on their demand for regularisation. About 13,000 workers have been on strike since August 6, leading to accumulation of garbage in cities across the state.

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The accepted demands include those related to leave travel concession, minimum wages, Employees’ State Insurance, Employees’ Provident Fund, risk allowance, compassionate assistance, accident insurance and promotion of sanitation workers and sewer-men to clerical posts. Firemen are also participating in the strike.

Congress MLAs questioned how the Minister could make a statement before a decision on their adjournment motion. The Speaker dismissed the objection. The Congress MLAs then stood up and raised slogans demanding fulfilment of the workers’ demands.

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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini intervened, saying the Minister had apprised the House of the government’s position and that the issue was not new.

Bedi, who had held consultations with the workers, accused the Congress of “fanning the flames” of the issue. He said 12 demands had been accepted and only regularisation remained pending.

Bedi compared the demand with the regularisation policy introduced during the previous Congress government under Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying it provided for regularisation after 10 years of service, whereas workers were now seeking it after two years.

He alleged that the Congress was “defaming” the Valmiki community and said he would “not spare” those doing so. Hooda objected to the remarks and told the Speaker that the Minister had threatened the Opposition.

Congress MLA Ashok Arora said it was unfortunate that the BJP was applauding during a workers’ strike and objected to linking sanitation workers with caste. MLA Geeta Bhukkal alleged that cases had been registered against protesting workers and that women workers were dragged by their hair while being taken into custody.

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