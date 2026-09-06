Haryana sanitation workers extend strike, plan ‘Jan Nyay Panchayat’

Sanitation workers across Haryana have extended their ongoing strike by three more days till September 9, as the standoff with the state government continues over their demand for regularisation of contractual employees.

Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Haryana, on Sunday visited the sanitation workers’ dharna outside the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) office and said the agitation would continue until the government regularises contractual sanitation workers.

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Shastri said the government’s assurance of providing “job security” to sanitation workers was not acceptable to the employees, who are demanding regularisation. He also urged the government to implement the agreement reached with sanitation workers on May 13.

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“We will continue our protest until the government regularises contractual employees. Job security is not acceptable to us. The government should implement the agreement of May 13,” Shastri said.

He announced that district-level panchayats would be held across Haryana on September 10, 11 and 12, followed by a state-level ‘Jan Nyay Panchayat’ in Kurukshetra on September 13.

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“We will take further decisions in our state-level panchayat,” he added.

Shastri appealed to social, trade, farmers’, labourers’ and employees’ organisations, besides Dalit and Valmiki community organisations, to extend their support to the agitation.

He said the union was proceeding cautiously despite the prolonged strike.

“We have extended the strike by three days because we want the government to hold talks with us. We will not take any decision in haste. We are concerned about the people of the state,” he said.

Shastri also alleged that the government had terminated fire brigade employees and that cases had been registered against sanitation workers during the agitation. He said the employees had already warned of an indefinite strike and that further action would be decided after consultations with workers across the state.

The sanitation workers have been staging a protest outside the KMC office since August 6, pressing their demands, including regularisation of their jobs.