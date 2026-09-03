Haryana sanitation workers extend strike till September 6, to gherao ULB Minister’s office

Sanitation workers protesting across Haryana on Wednesday extended their ongoing strike till September 6 and announced fresh measures, including the closure of Urban Local Body (ULB) offices across the state and a gherao of ULB Minister Vipul Goel’s camp office in Faridabad on Thursday.

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Naresh Shastri, state president of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh Haryana, said the decision had been taken in view of growing resentment among workers over the government’s alleged failure to accept their demands.

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He said the termination of 10 fire officials and suspension of 14 others had further angered the protesters. “We have decided to extend the strike for another four days and gherao the ULB Minister’s camp office in Faridabad tomorrow. All ULB offices will also remain closed tomorrow,” Shastri claimed.

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He added that protesters would burn copies of the termination and suspension orders as part of their agitation. The workers have been on strike for 28 days. Meanwhile, a clash was reported between protesting sanitation workers and the police in Bahadurgarh late on Tuesday night during an attempt to clear accumulated garbage near the Civil Hospital.

Rajesh Balguher, unit president of the union, alleged that the police resorted to a lathicharge after workers opposed the garbage-clearing operation. He claimed that five women and three male workers were injured and some workers were detained before being released.

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The protesters, police said, were involved in opposing the cleanliness drive and allegedly threw garbage at police personnel.

Jhajjar ADC-cum-DMC Jagan Niwas said a special cleanliness drive was conducted at public places in Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning with police assistance.

Jhajjar DC Varsha Khangwal said officials maintained special vigil over night-time sanitation arrangements and municipal teams continued clearing accumulated garbage from various locations.