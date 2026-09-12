Haryana sanitation workers resume duty after 37-day strike

After a 37-day strike, sanitation workers across Haryana finally resumed their duties on Saturday after a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday late evening and an agreement on their 16 demands.

The prolonged strike had severely affected cleanliness across the district, with heaps of garbage piling up at several places. The accumulation of waste had also raised concerns over the spread of diseases. During the agitation, sanitation workers and police personnel had come face to face at several locations as the workers disrupted the lifting of garbage by the municipal authorities with the help of police.

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Sanitation workers across the state had been on strike since August 6 to press their demands, including regularisation of jobs of contractual employees. Several rounds of talks between representatives of the sanitation workers and government officials had earlier failed to resolve the issue.

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After the agreement, sanitation workers returned to duty today. In Karnal, workers were seen back on roads, clearing garbage and restoring the city's sanitation system.

Sanitation workers said they were happy that the government had finally accepted their demands. They said they had resumed work and would work round the clock to restore the city to its previous clean and hygienic condition.

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Indu, a sanitation worker, said they had repeatedly urged the government to address their concerns before going on strike. Had their demands been accepted earlier, the strike could have been avoided and the sanitation situation in cities across the state would not have deteriorated to such an extent.

She said that under the agreement, sanitation workers would now receive a uniform allowance of Rs 440 per month instead of a one-time uniform allowance. “Our other major demands have also been accepted, so we have called off our strike. We have resumed our duty,” said Rani, another sanitation worker.

“Our all workers will clean the city,” she added.