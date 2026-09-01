Haryana sanitation workers’ strike sparks House showdown; Bedi accuses Congress of defaming Valmiki community

On the third day of the Monsoon session, Speaker Harvinder Kalyan rejected the Congress’ adjournment motion on the sanitation workers’ strike, but not before allowing Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel to make a statement detailing the government’s efforts. However, the Congress opposed it, saying how a minister could make a statement before the adjournment motion being taken up.

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Goel told the House on Tuesday that 12 of the 13 demands of sanitation workers had been accepted and that legal advice is being sought regarding regularisation. The workers are on strike in the state since August 6. Heaps of garbage have accumulated along roads in cities across the state.

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The approved demands of the workers included those related to LTC benefits, minimum wages, Employees’ State Insurance, Employees’ Provident Fund, risk allowance, compassionate assistance, accident insurance, and the promotion of sanitation workers and sewer-men to clerical positions. Along with sanitation workers, firemen are also on strike.

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“A total of 13,000 workers are on strike…Efforts are being made to lift the garbage,” he added. As Goel was reading his statement, Congress MLAs opposed it, questioning how a Minister could make a statement before a decision on their adjournment motion. However, the Speaker dismissed their complaint.

All Congress MLAs stood up from their seats and started raising slogans that the demands of sanitation workers be fulfilled.

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CM Nayab Singh Saini intervened and said, “The minister has given a statement. It (sanitation workers’ strike) is not a new problem. Such problems keep coming up. We have updated the House on the issue.”

Social Justice Minister Krishan Bedi, who had held consultations with the sanitation workers, said, “It (sanitation workers’ strike) is a serious issue. But some people are fanning the flames of the problem. You (pointing towards the Congress MLAs) don’t have sympathy with sanitation workers. You just want to spoil the atmosphere…”

The entire opposition stood up at his accusations. Bedi further said that 12 of the workers’ demands had been met word for word, while the regularisation demand is pending. He claimed that the Congress, in its turn under the Hooda regime, had introduced a policy for regularisation after 10 years of service but was expecting us to regularise workers after two years of service.

He added that no such policy of regularising workers after two years of service existed in any state. “People of my community are ready (referring to sanitation workers) to end the strike, but their leaders are not agreeing to it,” he said.

He accused the Congress of defaming the Valmiki community, and threatened that he would not spare them.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda complained to the Speaker that the minister had threatened them but in vain

Bedi further said, “They (Congress) want to take my community to court. I will expose them…”

As treasury benches thumped their desks, MLA Ashok Arora said that it was unfortunate that BJP was clapping even on a strike. He said that it was wrong to connect sanitation workers with a caste.

MLA Geeta Bhukkal raised the issue of cases registered against sanitation workers and added that women workers were even pulled from their hair to take them into custody.

Meanwhile, sanitation workers have extended their strike till September 3. If the government fails to respond positively by September 3, workers say they will visit ministers’ residences on September 5 and 6 and question them.