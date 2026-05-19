The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board (HSHDB) and the state board for wildlife have developed a Nakshatra Vatika, a garden developed on the theme of astrology, at Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Seonsar forest.

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The saplings representing all 27 Nakshatras have been planted in this garden, with the objective of disseminating knowledge regarding the specific plants associated with each individual's Nakshatra to the youth and the next generation.

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Vice Chairman of the HSHDB, Dhuman Singh Kirmach said, “The state government and the board have been making continuous efforts to develop the Saraswati Wildlife Sanctuary (Seonsar forest) as a tourist destination. The Nakshatra Vatika is among the different plans prepared in this direction.”

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“The wildlife officials have done a good job and developed a Nakshatra Vatika near the forest rest house, where saplings have been planted specifically corresponding to each individual Nakshatra. The scientific as well as the spiritual significance of these trees has been duly described and documented at the site. The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board and the forest department are currently working on a plan to introduce a 'Semi-Safari' experience in the Seonsar Forest,” he said.

Officials from the Saraswati Board, along with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) for Wildlife Navdeep Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Virender Gill and other officials, have been working on the Safari project.

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Dhuman Singh said the Saraswati Board's objective behind the entire project is to showcase a diverse range of flora and fauna, thereby guiding children, who have become increasingly engrossed in the digital world of mobile phones, back toward a natural environment.

The Nakshatra Vatika was established as part of these broader efforts, encouraging visitors who reach Kurukshetra for religious tourism to explore the wildlife, understand the scientific principles behind the Nakshatra Vatika and learn about the movements of planets-specifically, how the tree associated with one's Nakshatra influences one's life. The Vatika will pass on the information and motivate people to protest trees, Dhuman Singh further said.

As per the vice-chairman of the HSHDB, similar Nakshatra Vatikas will be developed in the Adibadri forest area of Yamunanagar and in Pipli.

The Seonsar forest is a home to wildlife such as wild boars, spotted deer, wild cat, snakes, Nilgai, monkeys, owls and various types of birds.

As per Dhuman Singh there is a plan to develop reservoirs as it will help in groundwater recharging and ensure dequate water for the animals, especially during the summers. More tourist spots will be developed in the area.