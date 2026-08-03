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Home / Haryana / Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board to develop museum in Kurukshetra

Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board to develop museum in Kurukshetra

Museum to feature artefacts, sculptures and archaeological discoveries linked to the ancient river

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:17 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Dhuman Singh Kirmach (in white) during a site visit in Kurukshetra. 
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The Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board has come out with a plan to develop a Saraswati Museum in Kurukshetra.

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The board has identified two locations (near Brahma Sarovar and Pipli) for the proposed museum.

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Vice Chairman of Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board Dhuman Singh Kirmach said, “The Saraswati River had been a major perennial river channel of Haryana. Sincere efforts are being made by the board to rejuvenate the river and tell people about the importance of the Sarasvati River in the region. As part of the efforts, it has been decided to develop a museum in Kurukshetra. We have identified two locations for the museum. Our preference would be to develop it near Pipli, and a proposal has also been prepared. The board will spend the budget to be used in the development of the museum.”

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“It will house artefacts, sculptures, maps and other archaeological remains, besides the findings of the researchers of the Centre of Excellence for Research on Saraswati River (CERSR) and the board. We aim to develop it on the lines of the Dholavira Archaeological Museum. Our objective is to educate people about the Indus-Saraswati Civilisation and the ancient Indian Heritage. It will also help in attracting more tourism towards Kurukshetra,” he added.

The board’s vice chairman said that Haryana government has been promoting Kurukshetra as a religious tourism hub and the board’s effort of developing a Saraswati museum near Pipli will help in attracting the commuters travelling on the NH-44 to pay a visit to the holy city. It will help us in boosting religious tourism.

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Kirmach added that the board will also request other states to help in developing the museum by sharing artefacts, idols and remains recovered during excavations along the river.

“An 11th-century marble idol of Goddess Saraswati is currently housed in the British Museum in London. It originally belonged to the historic Bhojshala Temple in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, and was taken to England. Recently, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that the Bhojshala was a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The board will discuss the matter with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the upcoming meeting of the board. We will request him to take up the matter with the Centre and related agencies to bring it back and give it to the board for the museum,” Dhuman Singh said.

“The civilisation that flourished along the banks of the Saraswati River is considered the cornerstone of Indian history, and bringing such heritage back to the country is our cultural responsibility. The Indian government is continuously and successfully carrying out a campaign to bring back India’s ancient cultural and religious heritage from abroad. In recent years, numerous rare sculptures and artefacts have been repatriated to India from various countries. We are confident that the government will bring the Saraswati Idol back too,” the HSHDB’s vice chairman added.  

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