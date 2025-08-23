Haryana school headmaster suspended over 'sexual assault' of 11 minor girls

The Education Department has suspended the 54-year-old headmaster of the Government Primary School in Assandh block, following allegations of sexual assault involving around 11 minor girl students studying in Classes 2 to 4.

The suspension comes after an FIR was registered against him at the Women Police Station in Assandh.

District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) Rohtas Verma issued the suspension order against headmaster Dayanand, citing Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Service (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

“During the period of suspension he will be entitled to subsistence allowance under Rule 83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules, 2016 as applicable to the state of Haryana,” the DEEO stated in the suspension letter.

He further said that during the suspension period, his headquarters will be at the office of the Block Education Officer in Karnal, and he will not leave his headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority.

The case surfaced when a minor girl reported the harassment to her family, who then approached the police. Following the complaint, a team from the Assandh Women’s Police along with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited the school on Friday.

During the inquiry, nearly ten more girls, aged six to eight, came forward with similar allegations of “inappropriate acts” by the headmaster.