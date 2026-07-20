Haryana School Shiksha Parishad sanctions grant to 14,017 government institutes

To improve the basic infrastructure and to provide a better educational atmosphere to the students, the Haryana School Shiksha Parishad (HSSP) has sanctioned a grant to 14,017 schools under ‘Samagra Shiksha’ for the financial year 2026-27. The school heads are required to ensure that they should spend 80 per cent of funds till August and 100 per cent of funds on priority till November.

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As per the available information, the HSSP has also issued mandatory guidelines for the school heads of all 14,017 schools including primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary schools, to spend this school grant allocated under ‘Samagra Shiksha’. The school grant would be allocated according to the students’ strength in the schools.

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The school heads in primary schools have to spend 10 per cent of school grant on the cleanliness and sanitation works under Swachhta Action Plan; 20 per cent of total funds on teaching learning materials (TLM) and graded supplementary material (GSM) and for it, a three-member committee is mandatory.

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The Parishad said that TLM, GSM for Science and Maths have been provided to all middle, secondary and senior secondary schools under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyaan (RAA).

According to the directions, the middle, high and senior secondary schools have to spend a total 10 per cent on Swachhta Action Plan; 10 per cent to be spent for purchasing TLM and GSM (except Maths and Science) while 80 per cent of the school grant has to spend on repair of school building, internet, potable water and other basic amenities. The schools have to install two fire extinguishers.

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The Parishad also directed to ensure that potable water, availability of water in toilets and cleanliness system for hand washing outside the toilets should be functional during the entire year.

To purchase the stationary items for school offices, plantation in the school premises, organising the meetings of school management committees (SMCs), to organise special days, cultural activities and to organise sports programmes throughout the year. The school should maintain proper records of expenditure of school grants and they had to purchase TLM and GSM in the beginning of the academic year.

If any school has no toilet facility for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) then, the school heads may construct at least a toilet for CWSN-friendly, so that such children may use it easily.

The school grant is to be spent on which work should be decided in the monthly meeting of the SMCs and the meeting proceedings should be entered in the proceeding register is mandatory and signature of all the members should be on it.

As per the Parishad’s directions, it is mandatory to maintain the record in cash books and in the stock register of all purchases to be done through the school grant.

The Parishad has clearly mentioned that all the expenditure should be clearly mentioned on the information board of the school and audit of all the work is mandatory.

Manish Gupta, District Project Coordinator, said that school grant has been sanctioned by the HSSP and as the budget will be allocated, the grant would be sent to schools concerned.

Rakesh Boora, District Education Officer, said that efforts have been made to provide a better educational atmosphere and basic infrastructure to the students in the government schools. The school grant would be allocated as per the number of students in the schools, the criteria of which was already set by the Parishad in its letter, the DEO said.

Directions have been sent to all the government schools to spend the school grant in a transparent manner so that the students should get better facilities in the schools, the DEO added.