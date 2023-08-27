 Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra : The Tribune India

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Nuh, August 26

Appearing to have learnt from its past “mistakes” that led to communal clashes during a religious procession on July 31, the Haryana Government has decided to seal its borders with neighbouring Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh ahead of the August 28 ‘shobha yatra’ in Nuh, called by right wing outfits despite denial of permission by the local administration.

The police deployment has been stepped up around mosques while paramilitary forces continue to keep vigil in Nuh district after the clashes.

About 700 Haryana Police personnel and 13 paramilitary companies are deployed in the district alone. “We have sufficient security. Three paramilitary companies are deployed in Palwal district too. During a coordination meeting with the adjoining states, we asked the police top brass to check inter-state movement as outsiders will not be allowed. At another meeting with top Haryana Police officers, we ordered checks on inter-district movement as well,” said Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapoor.

No restriction on individuals

Individuals’ movement will not be restricted, but groups won’t be allowed to enter Nuh. —Dhirendra Khadgata, DC

Wanting to leave nothing to chance, the administration has also roped in locals to guard against unscrupulous elements even as internet has been suspended in the district till August 28 midnight following orders by the state Home Department.

“We have urged villagers to put in place ‘thikri pehras’ and report any suspicious movement. This is in addition to the deployment of duty magistrates and forces round-the-clock. The permission for the yatra has been denied and no gathering of any sort will be allowed. We are urging the locals to offer prayers at their village temples instead of converging at the Nalhar temple in Nuh on August 28,” said Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

The Deputy Commissioner said the steps had been taken as “outsiders” belonging to two warring communities had converged in large numbers in Nuh on July 31 and went on the rampage following the clashes, which left six persons dead. “Though the movement of individuals will not be restricted, groups of people will not be allowed to enter Nuh,” said Khadgata. While mosques are being guarded across the district, the Nalhar temple has been turned into a fortress to ensure devotees do not gather in large numbers at any point in time. The minority population has been asked to avoid venturing outside their homes.

“We are combing the area exhaustively to ensure nobody gets inside forcibly as permission for the yatra has been denied. Stringent action will be taken against the violators,” said Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarnia. The district administration is also holding talks with both communities. Meanwhile, Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has come under the scanner for the July 31 communal clashes and has been told to join the probe.

