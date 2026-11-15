Haryana seeks expert agencies to strengthen construction quality, independent oversight of buildings

To enhance construction quality and ensure structural safety across the state, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana has invited applications from eligible and experienced firms and companies for empanelment as Third-Party Inspection Agencies (TPIAs), Fact Finding Agencies (FFAs) and Structural Audit Agencies (SAAs).

The move comes under provisions of the Haryana Building Code, 2017, which was amended through government notifications issued on June 27, 2022, and December 4, 2023, to strengthen regulatory oversight of building construction and safety standards.

The empanelment process will be carried out by a duly constituted committee in accordance with the provisions of the building code. Interested firms can submit applications online through the departmental website.

Why the move matters

The empanelment framework is intended to bring greater accountability and transparency to the construction sector. Third-party inspection agencies will independently verify construction quality and compliance with approved plans and building regulations. Fact-finding agencies will examine complaints regarding construction defects or violations, while structural audit agencies will assess the safety and stability of buildings after construction.

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Officials said the rapid urbanisation and increasing construction activity in Haryana have heightened the need for independent quality checks and structural safety assessments.

The latest exercise operationalises those provisions and is aimed at creating a panel of qualified professional agencies that can assist authorities in monitoring construction standards and preventing structural failures.

“To address these concerns, the state government incorporated provisions for empanelling specialised agencies through amendments to the Haryana Building Code, 2017. The department has invited online applications and is expected to notify timelines and further procedural details through its official portal,” said an official.