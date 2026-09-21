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Home / Haryana / Haryana seeks extension for Principal Secretary to CM

Haryana seeks extension for Principal Secretary to CM

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Geetanjali Gayatri
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:15 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has written to the Centre seeking an extension for 1992-batch IAS officer Arun Gupta.
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After securing a second extension for 1990-batch officer Anurag Rastogi, presently serving as Chief Secretary, earlier this year, the Haryana Government has, now, written to the Centre seeking an extension for 1992-batch IAS officer Arun Gupta. He is presently the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and is holding the charge of Finance Secretary as well.

Sources in the government confirmed that the government had sought a one-year extension for the officer who is due to retire on September 30. If the Centre gives its nod to the proposal, Gupta will continue in office, though the Centre can decide the tenure of the extension. The approval, if it comes through, will be a rarity since state governments usually recommend an extension for their Chief Secretaries.

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Gupta, a non-controversial and low-profile officer throughout his career, has the confidence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who appointed him as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister (PSCM) in November 2024.

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While holding charge of key departments, including the coveted Town and Country Planning Department as Additional Chief Secretary, Gupta was appointed head of a high-level four-member committee constituted to examine the unauthorised transfer of funds from IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank and review the state’s banking policy.

The committee also examined issues related to non-reconciliation of accounts by government departments and identified lapses, procedural deficiencies or systemic failures in connection with the fund transfers.

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Earlier, Rastogi’s second extension of service, for a period of six months, came through on June 30, the last day of his one-year extension. The Centre gave its nod to the recommendation made by the state government. Rastogi will hold the charge of Chief Secretary till December 31, 2026.

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