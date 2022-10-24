Haryana sees 217 cases of stubble-burning in one day, max this season

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 23

There is no let-up in stubble-burning cases in Haryana. As many as 217 cases were reported on Sunday, the maximum in a day in the current season.

With these cases, the number of stubble-burning incidents reached 1,110 till the evening of October 23. Last year, till this date, the number was 1,726 across the state.

The data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) said that on the same day last year, the situation was almost the same as the state had recorded 218 cases.

The gravity of the situation on the ground can be gauged from the fact that crop residue-burning cases have jacked up to around double in just five days. The state had reported 586 cases till October 19.

Kaithal continues to remain on top in the tally with 303 cases, followed by Kurukshetra (222 cases).

Karnal district is at third place with 171 cases, Fatehabad has recorded 99 cases, 92 in Jind, 77 in Ambala, 66 in Jind, 19 in Gurugram, 18 in Panipat, 17 in Sirsa, 16 in Palwal and nine in Sonepat district, according to the data.

#Kaithal #karnal #kurukshetra