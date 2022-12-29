Haryana Session: 'Wrong' info, Speaker wants staff punished

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 28

Haryana Government officials responsible for providing half-baked or incomplete information in the Vidhan Sabha during the three-day winter session that concluded today will have to face the music as a number of MLAs have complained about such instances of “misinformation”.

In one such case of “wrong information that caused embarrassment” to Education Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar, the School Education Department suspended an assistant and deputy superintendent while another assistant and assistant director may be issued a chargesheet. The action follows directions by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta to ministers to act against “erring” officials. Replying to a question raised by JJP MLA Naina Chautala on the shortage of teachers in her home constituency Badhra (Bhiwani) in general and eight schools in particular, Gujjar gave a detailed reply in the House. Disagreeing with him, Naina said there was only a principal at the school in Hansawas Kalan while others posts were vacant. “I visited the school, there are no teachers. The entire academic year of the students will be wasted. A few days ago, the villagers even staged a protest and locked the school gate. This information is wrong,” she insisted even as the minister tried to convince her that “his report had come from the field”. Naina dug in her heels, prompting the Speaker to direct the minister to take action. “If this report is wrong, take action against the official who provided it,” he had said.

Similarly, Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma had raised a query on the number of deaths due to sewer cleaning, open drains and damaged roads between January 2015 and November 2022. Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta cited 51 such instances and even provided district-wise breakup. The data showed three deaths in Faridabad, which Sharma disputed, stating that four deaths had taken place in a hospital’s tank alone due to poisonous gas this year. The minister’s data didn’t have any mention about these fatalities. On the first day of the session, INLD MLA Abhay Chautala too had pointed out a “mismatch” in information tabled in the House and in Parliament over the deaths due to spurious liquor.

Taking strong exception to the “wrong” information being provided in the House in response to questions raised by MLAs, the Speaker had come down heavily on the ministers and asked them to take strict action against those responsible for it.

Glaring mismatch