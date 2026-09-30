Haryana set to replicate Rohtak model for foundational learning

Rohtak’s NIPUN Vatika is set to become a model for strengthening foundational learning across Haryana, with education officials from all districts visiting the facility to understand its functioning and explore ways to replicate it through Model Balvatikas.

The Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad (HSSPP) will organise an exposure visit and orientation session at Maharshi Dayanand University on Wednesday. The programme will provide officials an opportunity to understand the concept, structure and functioning of a model NIPUN Vatika, besides studying practices adopted to create an effective learning environment for children at the foundational stage.

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Rohtak’s NIPUN Vatika, the brainchild of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Narendra Kumar, has emerged as a reference model, prompting the state government to adopt the initiative for setting up a Model Balvatika in every district during the 2026-27 academic year.

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“NIPUN Vatika, set up in Rohtak in September last year, is a creative, activity-based learning space where children engage with educational toys, interactive learning tools and hands-on activities in an enjoyable environment. The aim is to make learning joyful, experiential and concept-oriented, helping students build a strong academic foundation during their formative years,” he said. The ADC said the activities had been carefully designed in line with child psychology and age-appropriate pedagogy. They encourage students to learn through observation, exploration and experimentation rather than rote memorisation.

“The initiative, the first of its kind in Haryana, was developed with the support of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, which was mobilised to transform the concept into reality,” Kumar said.

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According to an official communication issued by the HSSPP, the exposure visit and orientation session will focus on the implementation of the Foundational Stage framework and measures required to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy among children.

District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) and Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Coordinators (FLNCs) from different districts of the state have been asked to participate in the programme.

The participating officials will also get an opportunity to observe the NIPUN Vatika and understand various aspects of its planning, organisation and learning environment. The exposure visit is expected to facilitate the sharing of practices and ideas that can subsequently be considered for strengthening similar facilities in other districts.

The DEEOs and FLNCs have been requested to attend the exposure visit and orientation session and actively participate in discussions on the establishment and strengthening of Model Balvatikas in their respective districts.

“The programme will also provide a common platform for officials from different districts to discuss their experiences and understand the requirements for establishing and strengthening Model Balvatikas in their respective areas,” an official said.