Haryana set to revive decade-old solar panel rule for big establishments in Gurugram, Faridabad

Haryana is set to revive its decade-old mandate of compulsory rooftop solar panel, this time targeting large residential condominiums, hotels, commercial complexes and corporate establishments in Gurugram and Faridabad, with a compliance deadline of 2027. Besides, major incentives are being worked out to push big power consumers off diesel gensets and the conventional grid.

The revival addresses a gap that has persisted since the original order. Haryana first made solar panels compulsory for every building on a plot of 500 square yards or more back in 2014, but uptake among big consumers has lagged. A 2019 Centre for Science and Environment study found that Gurugram's total installed rooftop solar capacity stood at just 25 MW against a sanctioned capacity of 55 MW, a fraction of the city's potential. The study estimated rooftop solar panels could realistically meet 15 to 20 per cent of the city's power load, as high as 200 MW, against an average load of 1,125 MW and a peak load of 1,700 MW. Of the 25 MW installed at the time, industrial consumers led with 53 per cent, commercial establishments accounted for 38 per cent, and residential users made up just 9 per cent, even as malls, hotels, hospitals and corporate campuses account for a large share of the city's power demand.

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The push builds on a wider solar drive already under way in the state. Under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, Haryana has set a target of installing 2.22 lakh rooftop solar systems in households by March 31, 2027, alongside efforts to solarise government buildings across the state. That scheme, launched by the Centre to make solar energy more accessible to households, offers subsidies and up to 300 units of free electricity a month to eligible consumers who adopt it. The revived mandate for big establishments in Gurugram and Faridabad is expected to run alongside this household push, extending the same 2027 timeline to large power consumers.

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Establishments that switch to solar are expected to be offered special incentives under the revived mandate, as the state looks to make large power consumers more self-reliant even as electricity demand continues to climb.

Bigger consumers stand to gain the most from the switch. Industry sources say large establishments typically draw a substantial share of their power during daylight hours, exactly when rooftop solar generates peak output, so the savings on their electricity bills scale with their consumption in a way that residential users, who draw more power in the evenings, do not see. Applicable net-metering arrangements can further offset costs for big consumers by letting them sell surplus daytime generation back to the grid.

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Haryana Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh said reducing the state's dependence on non-renewable sources of energy would go a long way in advancing Haryana's green progress.

Industry players say the sector is placing growing emphasis on post-installation performance, including regular cleaning, preventive maintenance, generation monitoring and prompt identification of technical faults, to keep plants running efficiently over their operating life.

"Haryana has significant potential for solar power. Proper system design, quality installation and regular maintenance are essential for reliable long-term generation," said Lakshay, spokesperson for Jetsor Power Systems Private Limited, one of the key players in the state.