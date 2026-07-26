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Home / Haryana / Haryana set to roll out ‘no pollution certificate, no fuel’ policy in NCR districts

Haryana set to roll out ‘no pollution certificate, no fuel’ policy in NCR districts

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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To curb vehicular pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR), the Haryana Government is set to enforce a strict policy of denying fuel sale to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) across Gurugram and other NCR districts of the state.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed authorities to roll out such a policy without delay at a high-level pollution review meeting with Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav here on Friday.

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Saini instructed all departments to ensure time-bound implementation of the policy, along with expansion of the continuous ambient air quality monitoring system, stricter action against old and polluting vehicles and strengthening of the EV charging infrastructure. He said there would be no laxity in enforcing the policy, framing it as a key lever to cut vehicular pollution in the NCR belt.

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State Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present at the meeting, which reviewed the state’s broader air pollution action plan covering management of construction/demolition (C&D) waste, solid waste disposal, industrial emissions and stubble burning.

Yadav pressed for tighter Centre-state coordination on air quality, directing officials to focus on scientific management of C&D waste, curbing biomass burning and stepping up village-level awareness drives against stubble burning, with clear and monitored targets set for local units and deputy commissioners.

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Saini used the meeting to announce that Haryana would bring a new EV policy in the upcoming Cabinet meeting, aimed at promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and buses, with a particular push for charging stations along the Chandigarh-Delhi highway corridor via Karnal.

The two leaders also ordered a district-wise survey of traffic jam hotspots in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh, with instructions to identify permanent fixes to reduce congestion and pollution.

On the ground in Gurugram, officials were told to identify major intersections for extensive greening and deep-cleaning efforts within a month, developing them on the lines of Rajiv Chowk, with Saini calling the ongoing monsoon season an ideal window for plantation drives to control dust and PM-10 levels.

Saini thanked Yadav for the Centre’s directions and said the state would act “seriously” on all points raised, expressing confidence that coordinated Centre-state efforts would bring a measurable improvement in NCR air quality.

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