Haryana sets 10-day deadline for road repair complaints; 10 iconic roads planned in Gurugram

Complaints related to road repairs in Haryana must be resolved within 10 days, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials on Saturday, while announcing plans to develop 10 iconic roads in Gurugram.

Reviewing road construction and maintenance across the state, Saini directed officials to ensure that complaints registered on the ‘Mhari Sadak’ app were addressed within the stipulated period and that none remained pending.

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He also stressed that road construction quality must not be compromised. Reinforced cement concrete (RCC) or bitumen should be used for road construction instead of tiles, he said, adding that roads maintained by all departments, including the Panchayati Raj Department and the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), must conform to the quality standards prescribed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

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The Chief Minister said that if a road deteriorated before the end of its stipulated service life and an inquiry established negligence, the performance of the officer concerned would be reflected in their Annual Confidential Report (ACR).

Roads maintained by the PWD, HSAMB, Panchayati Raj Department, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authority (SMDA), Panipat Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) were reviewed at the meeting.

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Saini directed officials to take action wherever negligence was found. He also ordered that the mobile numbers of the officials concerned be made public so that residents could report irregularities or the use of substandard materials during road construction.

To improve accountability, signboards must be installed at construction sites displaying the name of the construction agency, the completion date, the Defect Liability Period (DLP), and the names and mobile numbers of the officials concerned. The information would help residents identify those responsible for construction and maintenance work.

One model road in every district; 10 iconic roads in Gurugram

PWD officials informed the meeting that the department was developing one model road in every district. The Chief Minister directed officials to improve road markings, edge lines and curves on roads wider than 18 feet. Special attention should be paid to improving the appearance of roads in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula.

Officials also informed the meeting that 10 iconic roads would be developed in Gurugram. The roads would feature smart lighting, street furniture and greenery, besides facilities such as no-smoking zones, wheelchair access for persons with disabilities and awareness messages displayed on screens.

The meeting was also informed that GIS mapping of approximately 63,621.53 km of roads had been completed. The system had been integrated up to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Junior Engineer (JE) levels to ensure that complaints were routed directly to the officials responsible for the areas concerned, reducing delays in action.

Colonisers to bear road repair costs in their colonies

The Chief Minister directed that colonisers would be responsible for maintaining and repairing roads in the colonies developed by them. Complaints registered through the ‘Mhari Sadak’ app would have to be addressed by the colonisers concerned.

If a coloniser failed to carry out the required repairs, the department would undertake the work and recover the expenditure from the coloniser.