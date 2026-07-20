Haryana sets countdown for Ayush projects; Hisar college by August 15, Nuh Unani hospital by March 2027

Giving a major boost to AYUSH healthcare infrastructure, the Haryana government has announced that Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Mayyar in Hisar is slated to be inaugurated by August 15, while the Government Unani College and Hospital at Akera in Nuh is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2027.

Advertisement

The decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Health & AYUSH, Dr. Sumita Misra who directed all executing agencies to complete pending works within fixed timelines and ensure that hospitals become operational without delay.

Advertisement

The meeting reviewed progress of all major AYUSH infrastructure projects and stressed that construction, procurement of equipment and staffing must move simultaneously so that public healthcare services are not delayed after completion of civil works.

Advertisement

For the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Mayyar, officials apprised in the meeting that OPD services have already begun. The Additional Chief Secretary ordered immediate completion of fire safety systems and other statutory installations, early deployment of additional manpower and commencement of IPD services, enabling the institution to function as a full-fledged ayush hospital before its proposed inauguration on August 15.

The Government Unani College and Hospital at Akera, Nuh, one of Haryana's key projects to expand traditional healthcare in the Mewat region, is targeted for operationalisation by March 2027. Departments have been directed to procure medical equipment during the construction phase itself and obtain early approval for staff recruitment so that the hospital is ready to serve patients from day one.

Advertisement

The meeting also reviewed the Government Homoeopathic College and Hospital at Chandpura, Ambala, where revised structural designs have been completed following technical modifications. Fresh tenders will be invited by July 31, with work orders expected to be issued by August 31, paving the way for accelerated construction.

Another key decision was taken for the AYUSH Wellness Centre proposed at Baba Kheta Nath Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Pattikara (Narnaul).

The Public Works Department was directed to complete all tender-related formalities by August 15 and resolve pending structural issues on priority to begin construction at the earliest.

In a move to promote preventive healthcare, the AYUSH Department will also issue a statewide advisory encouraging industries to adopt Yoga Breaks for employees as part of workplace wellness initiatives.

Dr. Misra directed all departments to fast-track pending works and submit progress reports within stipulated timelines, underscoring the government's focus on delivering modern AYUSH institutions and expanding affordable traditional healthcare services across Haryana.