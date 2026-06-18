Haryana sets up 13 more fast-track courts for speedy trial in NDPS cases

The Haryana Government on Thursday set up 13 more fast-track courts for “speedy trial” in cases registered under the NDPS Act.

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As eight fast-track courts are already operational, the new courts will bring the total to 21.

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As per a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Administration of Justice Department, Sudhir Rajpal, on June 18, one court of Additional Sessions Judge each in districts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Panchkula, Rohtak, Yamunanagar, and two courts of Additional Sessions Judge in district Fatehabad (in addition to an already operational court) and six courts of Additional Session Judge in district Sirsa (in addition to an already operational court) are established “for the purposes of speedy trial of offences” under the NDPS Act.

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The notification added that the Haryana Governor hereby appoints the “Additional Session Judges as the judges of the said courts” in concurrence with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The first two fast-track courts in Haryana were established in Sirsa and Fatehabad in April 2022, followed by six more in February 2023 in Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, and Panipat.

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Over 35K persons arrested under the NDPS Act in Haryana in 6 years

Haryana registered a record 3,738 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 6,801 accused persons during 2025.

From 2020 to 2025, the state registered 20,519 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 35,207 accused persons. The number has been increasing every year.

The arrests spanned multiple states, with the largest number from Uttar Pradesh (169), followed by Punjab (147), Rajasthan (64), and Delhi (45). Other states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and several north-eastern states, also saw their residents arrested in Haryana for drug-related offenses.

Among foreign nationals, authorities apprehended 26 Nigerians, 6 Nepalese, and a Senegalese (Africa).

The state has achieved particular success in combating commercial drug operations, which represent large-scale trafficking networks.

According to the Haryana Police, in 2025 alone, authorities registered 457 commercial NDPS cases and arrested 1,227 accused, the highest annual figures in the six-year period.

Overall, commercial cases resulted in 2,224 FIRs and 5,824 arrests during the six-year period (2020-2025).

Haryana’s anti-narcotics teams have penetrated inter-state and international drug networks. In 2025, a total of 586 accused were arrested, including 553 from other states and 33 foreign nationals, representing a significant increase from 444 arrests in 2024.

Scale of drug trafficking in Haryana

Over the six-year period, Haryana has seized narcotics worth hundreds of crores. The seizures include a staggering 55,701 kg ganja, disrupting cannabis supply chains across northern India, claimed the police. Poppy straw emerged as the largest category with 89,696 kg seized, followed by 1,300 kg charas and 229 kg heroin.

Notably, in 2025 alone, authorities confiscated 55.84 kg heroin, one of the highest annual seizures for this dangerous narcotic.

Other significant recoveries included 1,819 kg opium, 3,392 kg opium plants, and 814 g cocaine over the six-year period. The authorities also seized emerging synthetic drugs including over one kilogram of MD, MDA, and MDMA, along with smaller quantities of methamphetamine, LSD, and brown sugar.

In 2025, enforcement agencies confiscated 18,039 kg poppy straw and 6,257 kg ganja, along with 645 g MDMA, and 240 g cocaine. A particularly concerning category has been pharmaceutical drugs, where authorities seized over 58.44 lakh units including capsules, injections, tablets, and bottles that were being diverted for abuse. In 2025 alone, more than 6.59 lakh pharmaceutical drug units were recovered from illegal channels.

Under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1988, Haryana has detained 147 hardcore drug offenders from 2022 to 2025, effectively neutralising habitual offenders who posed a continuing threat to society. The numbers show a dramatic increase in the use of this preventive measure, with just three detentions in 2022, rising sharply to 51 in 2023, 12 in 2024, and 76 in 2025. This preventive action has proven crucial in breaking the cycle of repeat offences by known drug traffickers.