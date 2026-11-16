In a major step towards strengthening oversight of prisons and safeguarding inmates’ rights, the Haryana Government has constituted district-level Boards of Visitors for all 20 jails in the state in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

The move is aimed at preventing caste-based discrimination, improving transparency in prison administration and ensuring regular monitoring of jail conditions.

The newly constituted boards will be headed by the respective Principal District Judges and will include senior district officials, representatives of Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC), legislators and civil society members. Assistant Registrar of the HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora, has been nominated as the commission’s representative on the boards.

The issue gained national attention after an investigative report by a journalist highlighted how prison manuals in several states contained provisions that enabled caste-based segregation and assignment of work according to caste identities.

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Acting on a petition arising from the report, the SC in October 2024 declared such practices unconstitutional, holding that they violated the principles of equality, dignity and personal liberty guaranteed under the Constitution.

Besides caste-related issues, the SC had taken suo motu cognisance of discrimination based on gender and disability and had emphasised regular inspections by legal services authorities and monitoring committees.

Subsequently, in July 2026, the apex court directed all states and Union territories to constitute ‘Boards of Visitors’ in every district, warning that non-compliance would be viewed seriously.

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Dr Puneet said Haryana has now implemented the directive through a notification issued by Jails Department on October 30.

According to the notification, each board will include the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Chief Medical Officer, District Education Officer and other departmental heads. Three MLAs, including at least one woman legislator nominated by the Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, will also serve on the boards. Two social workers, including one woman, have been included as non-official members.

“The boards will be required to inspect prisons at least once every quarter. In Haryana, we may start this exercise next month,” he said.

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During these visits, members will assess prison conditions, healthcare facilities, sanitation, food quality, security arrangements and rehabilitation programmes. Particular attention will be paid to detecting discrimination based on caste, gender or disability and ensuring that prisoners have access to legal aid, mental healthcare and skill-development opportunities.

Drawing on his experience of accompanying HHRC-led prison inspections in the past, Dr Puneet stressed the need for continuous engagement with inmates and close monitoring of issues such as healthcare, sanitation, legal assistance, mental health and rehabilitation.