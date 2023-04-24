Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran finalises 9.5-acre plot for Civil Hospital building in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 23

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finalised a 9.5-acre plot in Sector 32 for the construction of a new building for the Civil Hospital. This development comes after an earlier 13-acre site was rejected due to overhead power lines. The new building is estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore and will be constructed as part of the Smart City project.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav has confirmed that a committee has been constituted to finalise the drawings for the project. The drawings will then be sent to the Chief Architect of the HSVP for final approval. The consultant agency appointed for the project will prepare its own cost estimate.

The new hospital building will be equipped with over 200 beds and modern facilities such as cath lab, MRI scan, CT scan, dialysis, de-addiction centre, ICU, PICU, administrative block, kitchen, laundry services, residential complex, offices of the Civil Surgeon and Deputy Civil Surgeon, and a training centre. It will also have a dedicated maternal and child health wing and a fully equipped emergency department.

Civil Surgeon Dr Yogesh Sharma said the existing Civil Hospital, which has already been converted to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), was inadequate to meet the needs of the people. The new building would provide better health infrastructure with modern facilities and would be expandable to cater to future demands.

At present, the offices of the Civil and Deputy Civil Surgeons are located some distance from the existing Civil Hospital, causing inconvenience to the people.

The present hospital was previously known as King Edward Hospital, and its foundation stone was laid on April 17, 1911. In 2010, the government converted the hospital to KCGMC, and the land was handed over to it in December 2012. However, on April 13, 2017, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the restart of the Civil Hospital from the old building, and the hospital began operating on December 1, 2017.